Bigg Boss 19: Will Pranit More Return To Salman's BB19? Here's An Update About His Health Post Sudden Exit

Bigg Boss 19 Pranit More Health Update: Bigg Boss 19 is stirring up plenty of drama, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. From Tanya Mittal's comments about Ashnoor Kaur's appearance to Mridul Tiwari's emotional moment during his leadership, the show has been full of surprises. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next developments as housemates clash and alliances shift. In a recent twist, the nominations shook up the house dynamics significantly.

In a recent twist, the nominations shook up the house dynamics significantly. Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj faced accusations of breaking Bigg Boss 19 rules. However, Mridul Tiwari, in his role as captain, defended them. As a result, Bigg Boss decided to nominate everyone except these three for eviction. This decision leftGaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, and Amaal Mallik aat risk of leaving the show. However, much to everyone's shock, it was Pranit More who had to leave Bigg Boss 19 despite becoming a captain lately.

Why Was Pranit More Eliminated From Bigg Boss 19?

While there have been reports about Pranit getting eliminated, Pranit had to exit BB19 owing to medical condition. Host Salman Khan had confirmed that Pranit has not been eliminated but had to leave the Bigg Boss house for immediate medical attention. For the uninitiated, Pranit More has been diagnosed with dengue

Pranit More Health Update

Though the reports about Pranit's exit and medical diagnosis left everyone concerned, his team has confirmed that he is recovering. In an Instagram story, Pranit's team asserted, "Hey guys, just wanted to update you all, Pranit is doing well. We're in constant touch with Bigg Boss team and they're keeping us informed about his recovery. Thank you so much for all the love, support and prayers you've been sending his way. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery".

Will Pranit More Return To Bigg Boss 19?

Ever since Pranit More left Bigg Boss 19, there have been speculations about his return on the show. While Salman did drop a hint that he might not return, there have been reports that Pranit is currently in the secret room. Now, with the recent statement by Pranit's team, it is evident that the standup comedian is still a part of the game and is being taken care of by BB team. While hopes are high about Pranit's return to Bigg Boss 19, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the 11th week of Bigg Boss 19 is expected to come up with some more drama on the show. Are you excited?