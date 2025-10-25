Bigg Boss 19 WINNER: Salman DEFENDS Gaurav As Farhana Says He Is Maintaining 'Green Flag' Image

Bigg Boss 19 winner name: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned introspective as Salman Khan engaged Gaurav in a detailed conversation about his views on Tanya and the rest of the housemates.

Salman began by pointing out Gaurav's noticeable interest in Tanya. "Whenever there's a conversation about Tanya or something revealing about her, you seem the most interested," Salman observed.

To this, Gaurav responded, "I've never seen a character like her before. I've said that since day one - she's unique, like someone from a daily soap. And because I know her pattern, she keeps flipping again and again."

Salman then asked Gaurav to share his opinions about each housemate, starting with Shehbaaz. Gaurav described him as "fun-loving but a big gamer who's managed to never get nominated."

About Kunika, he said, "I agree with Akshay - Kunika keeps changing."

On Abhishek, he shared, "Dil se acha hai, bhola hai, game ki samaj hai but sometimes he falters."

Speaking of Ashnoor, Gaurav remarked, "She's a very intelligent player - younger, but she understands the game well."

On Farhana, he added, "Strong-headed, opinionated, and outspoken."

When asked about Malti, he said, "She has varied points of view - she's like an amoeba."

And on Neelam, Gaurav commented, "She's gullible and simple, and people take advantage of her innocence. The rest quietly escape the situation."

Salman then shifted the focus, asking, "You seem to know everyone well - but who knows you?"

To this, Malti responded, "I've come from outside and have seen the show, but I still don't fully understand him."

Nehal added, "He's trying to maintain the image he has outside - that of a green flag."

However, Salman stepped in to defend Gaurav. "If he's been like this for 60 days straight, then he must genuinely be that way. Everyone slips at some point in this house - or he's damn smart if he's managing to maintain it."

Salman went on to say, "When he steps out, people will want to work with him. He's always maintained his temper and never used bad words."

The host concluded by applauding him, "If this is your real personality, then damn good, man. Maybe not just for the show - but good for you.