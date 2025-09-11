Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Calls Out Tanya Mittal Amid Her Tiff With Kunickaa Sadanand; Leaves Her In Tears

Tensions ran high in the Bigg Boss 19 house when Zeeshan decided to confront Tanya directly. What began as a charged conversation quickly turned into an emotional moment that shook the entire house.

Zeeshan didn't mince his words. Looking straight at Tanya, he said, "Tumne hi Kunicka ko bohot chhutt de rakhi hai. Tumne hi usse maa ka darja diya hai, isiliye she feels free to say anything." His remarks cut deep, as he pointed out the special place Tanya had given Kunicka in the game.

But he didn't stop there. Zeeshan went on to call Tanya inconsistent in her approach, pointing out that she had recently started supporting Awez despite earlier disagreements. He flatly labeled her as a flipper, questioning her credibility in front of the other contestants.

The blunt accusations proved too heavy for Tanya. Overwhelmed by the confrontation, she broke down in front of everyone. Her tears not only revealed her vulnerability but also left the housemates divided - some empathizing with her, while others quietly agreed with Zeeshan's sharp assessment.

