Bigg Boss 19: 'Zeishan Quadri Deserves Better' Say Netizens After Amaal Malik Speaks Behind His Back

Bigg Boss 19 fans are upset after watching Amaal Mallik's recent behavior towards Zeishan Quadri. For weeks, fans enjoyed the trio of Zeishan, Amaal, and Baseer, who were seen as one of the most entertaining groups inside the house. But in a recent clip from the latest episode, Amaal was seen backbiting Zeishan with Baseer. He complained that Zeishan spends too much time with other contestants and is not fully loyal to their group.

This didn't sit well with fans who admire Zeishan's open and friendly nature. On social media, several users defended Zeishan and criticized Amaal's comments. One fan wrote, "Even if Zeishan talks to others, it doesn't mean he's not a true friend. That's just his personality." Another added, "Zeishan has always stood up for his people, he deserves better than friends who talk behind his back."

The reactions show how strongly viewers support Zeishan, who has quickly become one of the most talked-about contestants of this season. Fans believe that he plays with honesty, brings humor to the house, and maintains respect with everyone, making him one of the most genuine people inside.

Now, the question remains: will this friendship survive, or has Amaal's comment already damaged their bond beyond repair? For fans, one thing is clear-Zeishan Quadri deserves better.