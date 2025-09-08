Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Responds To Kunickaa’s Son Hypocritical Remark On ‘Puri Snatching’ Incident

Bigg Boss Season 19 continues to deliver drama, and this week it centered around an unusual but heated moment involving actor Zeishan Quadri and co-contestant Kunickaa. The much-talked-about "puri-snatching" incident, where Kunickaa was seen taking puris directly from Zeishan's plate, has become a trending topic among fans.

While the issue was not highlighted during Weekend Ka Vaar, Zeishan was later seen addressing it in the live feed, hitting back at a remark made by Kunickaa's son.

"Kunickaa ka beta aake mujhe bol raha ki inke peeche mat pado. Bhai tu aake rehle yaha. Piche hum nahi woh he padi hai hamare ki ye mat maro, woh mat karo. 1 week baat he nahi karunga ab," Zeishan said bluntly, making it clear that he would not tolerate unnecessary interference.

Fans were quick to react to Zeishan's response, flooding social media with their opinions. One user wrote, "WKV me he kept waiting for the puri topic to be picked up and SK ne Kunickaa ko Devi jaise banake rakh diya. But he is fun. I hope Kunickaa gets eliminated soon."

Another fan praised his straightforwardness, saying, "Zeishan ne seedha seedha clear kar diya 👏 ab no bakwaas, bas apni terms pe game khelega 🔥."

A third viewer added, "Yeh Zeishan mstt bnda ha, seedhi baat no bakwas." Another user commented, "Zeishan sir bhooke rahe the aur usne (Kunicka) sorry tak nahi kaha".

The incident has once again highlighted Zeishan Quadri's bold and unfiltered approach inside the house. While some housemates may find his tone too sharp, many viewers see him as one of the most real and entertaining contestants this season.

With the season still in its early stages, fans are eager to see how this confrontation will shape Zeishan's journey going forward.