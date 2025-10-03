Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Shuts Down Allegations Of Switching Sides: Narrative Set Karte Raho…

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, actor Zeishan Quadri spoke openly about accusations that he changes sides in the house. The topic came up during a tense conversation with singer Amaal Mallik.

Amaal asked Zeishan why people think he moves between groups. He warned that if fellow contestant Tanya Mittal said something, he would "throw Tanya straight into the pool." This made the atmosphere tense.

Zeishan replied calmly. He said he speaks honestly and stays loyal to his own group. He explained that he is part of a group and acts for the group's interest. He added that many times people create stories to start trouble inside the group. Zeishan said, "Narrative set karte raho, mujhe farak nahi padta!" which means he does not care if people try to set stories.

Housemates reacted with mixed feelings. Some supported Zeishan's clear reply, while others still wondered about his loyalties. The conversation showed how quickly small tensions can grow in the Bigg Boss house.

Fans watching the episode shared their views on social media. Many praised Zeishan for being honest and calm. A few viewers said Amaal's words were uncalled for.

This gave viewers a close look at the group dynamics. For now, Zeishan's strong words seem to put the rumor to rest. He stands by his actions and said he will not be affected by people creating a narrative around him.

The show continues, and more disagreements are expected as housemates face new tasks and emotions. Viewers will be watching closely to see what happens next.