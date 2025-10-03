Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Shuts Down Kuncikaa's Gender Bias Claim In Bigg Boss: “Film dekhi hai Wasseypur?"

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Zeishan Quadri once again proved why he is seen as one of the most thoughtful contestants of the season. During a discussion, Kunickaa Sadanand accused him of having issues with outspoken women.

Kunickaa said, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai jo auraten munh kholti hai unse aapko problem hai."

Zeishan immediately clarified his stand with a powerful response. He replied, "Agar auraten ho, mard ho, koi ho - agar vah chiz bolenge jo chiz mujhe nahin manni hai, main nahin maanunga. Film dekhi hai Wasseypur? Mere life mein main sari auraton ko strong manta hun. Wasseypur dekhna - koi weak nahi hai jo chudi pehan ke ghar par roti pakaa rahi hai. Pistol leke road pe aati hai. Main gender pe kabhi differentiate nahi karta, aap mark karna aage bhi. Gender ki koi baat nahi, jo sahi laga, sahi laga."

His sharp words not only silenced the accusation but also reminded the housemates and the audience that he has always stood for equality. Zeishan stressed that he doesn't judge people on the basis of gender - his respect and disagreement depend only on the content of their words and actions, not whether they are men or women.

This isn't the first time Zeishan has spoken about gender equality inside the Bigg Boss house. Earlier too, he was seen making strong statements about not judging women based on habits like smoking or dressing style. Fans online are now praising him for standing firm on the issue again, calling him a contestant who isn't afraid to speak his mind on sensitive topics.

For viewers, Zeishan's response was yet another reminder that he is not just entertaining but also a voice of reason in the house.