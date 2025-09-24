Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Steps In as Amaal–Pranit Fight Nearly Escalates

A dramatic moment unfolded in the Bigg Boss 19 house when a clash between Amaal Mallik and Pranit More almost went out of control. What began as a heated verbal argument soon turned tense when Amaal was seen provoking Pranit by touching him during the exchange, something viewers felt could easily trigger a physical fight.

At that critical moment, Zeishan Quadri took charge. Without raising his voice or creating further drama, Zeishan quickly moved between the two, separated them, and firmly told Amaal not to touch Pranit again. His action was calm but powerful - and it immediately diffused the situation.

Fans watching the live feed didn't miss the moment. One user wrote on X: "Why is Amaal Mallik touching Pranit More? This is clearly provoking him, and things could escalate quickly. I appreciate Zeishan Quadri stepping in, separating them, and telling Amaal not to touch."

This isn't the first time Zeishan has shown presence of mind in tense situations. Earlier too, he has been vocal about fairness and has never hesitated to call out what he feels is wrong. But this time, instead of engaging in a shouting match, he demonstrated restraint and maturity - qualities that viewers are applauding.

Social media was filled with comments praising him as a "true peacemaker" of the house. Many pointed out that while others either take sides or escalate fights, Zeishan's ability to read the room and act decisively is what makes him stand out.

With every passing week, Zeishan Quadri continues to surprise audiences by showing different shades of his personality. From humor to bold stands and now keeping peace, he's proving why he's one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19.