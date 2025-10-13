Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri Supports Malti Chahar; Calls Her A Green Flag & Goes Against Entire House

In Bigg Boss, Zeishan Quadri stands out for his unwavering loyalty and strategic mindset, supporting Malti Chahhar amidst opposition. His actions highlight fairness and integrity, earning him respect among peers.

Zeishan Quadri has been making a mark in the Bigg Boss house with his fair play, strategic mindset, and unwavering loyalty. During a recent captaincy task, he stood by Malti Chahhar when others were against her. While many labelled her as a "red flag," Zeishan had a different perspective.

He expressed, "Housemates tried to push their point of view and didn't give Malti a chance to speak. She will take her time to settle in. I was with her when everyone was against her. For me, she is a green flag."

Zeishan's Unique Perspective

Zeishan's approach underscores his ability to look beyond the majority's opinion. By supporting Malti and allowing her space to voice herself, he showed empathy and fairness. This earned him respect for standing by his beliefs rather than succumbing to popular views.

His actions reflect that loyalty can coexist with strategic thinking, making him one of the most respected contestants this season. Zeishan's principled stance not only highlights his integrity but also sets an example for others in the house.

