Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar Blessed With Baby Boy, Dia Mirza, Swara & Others Congratulate

Gauahar Khan Blessed With Baby Boy: Gauahar Khan, who announced her second pregnancy with husband Zaid Darbar in April 2025, has now shared wonderful news. The couple joyfully welcomed a baby boy on September 1, 2025. Gauahar and Zaid announced the arrival of their son on social media, expressing their happiness and gratitude to their followers. Gauahar posted a heartfelt message on Instagram saying, "Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar."

Celebrity Reactions Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's New Arrival

Many celebrities took to social media to congratulate the couple on their new addition. Actor Anushka Sharma commented on Gauahar's post, saying, "Congratulations Gauahar and Zaid! Lots of love to the little one." Other stars like Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza also sent their best wishes to the family. Swara Bhasker commented on the post, "SO many congratulations Gau! ❤️❤️❤️." Ayesha Khan wrote, "Allah humma baarik❤️." The Bollywood community has shown immense support for Gauahar and Zaid during this special time.

Gauahar Khan has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media. Just three days ago, she posted a reel on Instagram captioned, "POV: Feelings in your 9th month." In the video, Gauahar humorously lip-synced to the audio, "Agar aap puchoge mujhe kya acha lagta hai, mujhe ekdum velle rehna bahut acha lagta hai," capturing the relatable mood of her final month.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's love story began during the 2020 lockdown when Zaid noticed Gauahar at a grocery store and reached out to her on Instagram. Their chats soon turned into daily meetups and long drives, building a strong bond. They got engaged in November 2020 and married in a beautiful ceremony in Mumbai in December 2020 in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in February 2022 and recently announced their second pregnancy in April 2025, sharing their joy with fans and well-wishers.