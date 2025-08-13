Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik & Wives Summoned For Bigamy Allegations & Hurting Religious Sentiments

YouTuber Armaan Malik is summoned to court on 2 September over allegations of bigamy and disrespecting religious sentiments. The petition claims he has multiple marriages, violating the Hindu Marriage Act. Following public outrage, Malik and his wife sought forgiveness through religious acts.

YouTuber Armaan Malik, known for his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, along with his wives Payal and Kritika Malik, is embroiled in legal issues. A Patiala district court has summoned them to appear on 2 September in connection with two separate cases. These involve allegations of bigamy and offending religious sentiments, as reported by Live Hindustan.

The legal troubles stem from a petition filed by Davinder Rajput. The petitioner claims that Armaan Malik has four marriages, which contravenes the Hindu Marriage Act that allows only one marriage at a time for Hindus. Additionally, the petition accuses Armaan and Payal of offending religious sentiments through an Instagram video.

Allegations Against Armaan Malik

In the controversial video, Payal dressed as the Hindu goddess Kali, leading to public outrage. The petitioner argues this act disrespected religious beliefs and is punishable under Indian law. This incident has added to the couple's legal woes alongside the bigamy charges.

In an attempt to address the backlash, Armaan and Payal Malik sought public forgiveness. On 22 July, they visited the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala to offer prayers and apologise for their actions. The following day, they went to another temple in Kharar, Mohali.

Efforts Toward Reconciliation

At the Kharar temple, Payal reportedly undertook a seven-day religious penance involving temple cleaning and rituals. Subsequently, the couple travelled to Haridwar seeking forgiveness from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri of the Niranjani Akhara.

During this period of atonement, Payal Malik's health deteriorated significantly. She was hospitalised in Mohali due to her condition worsening amidst these events. This added another layer of complexity to their ongoing challenges.

Background on Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik's real name is Sandeep. He hails from Hisar, Haryana and previously worked at a private bank before moving to Delhi. His rise to fame began as a content creator and was further propelled when he joined Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 on 21 June 2024 with both his wives.

The trio has since remained in the spotlight due to their unconventional lifestyle and frequent online appearances. Their unique family dynamics have kept them in public discussions even before these recent legal issues emerged.

The upcoming court appearance on 2 September will be crucial for Armaan Malik and his wives as they navigate these serious allegations. The outcome could have significant implications for their personal lives and public image.