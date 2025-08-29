Bigg Boss Season 19 Smashes Records With The Biggest-ever OTT Opening For The Franchise In India

August 29, 2025; National: Bigg Boss Season 19 has taken off to a flying start on JioHotstar, setting a new benchmarks with the franchise's biggest OTT opening in India and the most-watched Day 1 video views. The launch episode alone recorded a 2.3x surge in reach and 2.4x higher watch-time compared to last year, while peak concurrency doubled compared to Bigg Boss 18's launch, underscoring the property's unmatched scale and audience engagement.

"We are thrilled with the phenomenal opening of Bigg Boss. The iconic show has delivered India's biggest-ever OTT launch, achieving record Day 1 video views. The remarkable start reflects not just the scale and reach of the property but also the deep bond audiences share with Bigg Boss. The response has been overwhelming and we remain committed to keeping viewers engaged with compelling content and interactive features as the season unfolds," said Alok Jain, JioStar.

This season commands a strong sponsor lineup of 11 brands including Vaseline, Appy Fizz, Danube Properties, Flipkart, Citroën, Silver Coin Atta, Manforce, Lakme Peach Milk, Haier, Fujifilm and Lux Cozi. This strong and diverse brand mix across FMCG, auto, lifestyle, and personal care categories underscores Bigg Boss' enduring market appeal and advertiser confidence.

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 19 continues the franchise's 18-year legacy of dominance in Indian non-fiction space, blending a trusted format with fresh housemates and high-stakes tasks. This season on JioHotstar, new interactive features such as live chats, polls, along with a 24x7 live feed etc. have further elevated viewer engagement. The show has kept audiences engaged around the clock, setting benchmarks for scale, conversation and cultural impact, cementing its status as one of the most valuable media platforms of 2025.

As the charismatic host, Salman Khan continues to bring in his signature style, star power, and unmatched connection with audiences, reinforcing Bigg Boss Hindi 19's mass appeal. The phenomenal response to the launch has set the stage for yet another electrifying season, underscoring JioHotstar's commitment to delivering category-defining entertainment experiences that connect deeply with audiences, across devices and languages, at an unprecedented scale.