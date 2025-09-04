Bigg Boss: The Most Controversial Captaincies In Bigg Boss History

Bigg Boss captaincy is never just about rules - it's about power, drama, and making tough calls. From clashes to controversies, some captains left a permanent mark with their explosive decisions and leadership style. With Bigg Boss 19 already heating up on JioHotstar, thanks to captain Kunicka's "dictator" rule.

Here's a look back at the captains who made headlines with their reign inside the house.

Kunicka (Bigg Boss 19)

Bigg Boss 19's first ever captain, Kunicka's captaincy turned controversial in no time. She refused to give food to Abhishek, which many saw as an unfair move. Her strict, almost dictator-like rule sparked arguments and became one of the first big dramas of the season before her housemates voted for her dismissal.

Sidharth Shukla (Bigg Boss 13)

As captain, Sidharth showed why he was a natural leader. He kept the house in check, took bold stands, and never allowed anyone to walk over him. His heated clashes with Asim Riaz during his captaincy are still remembered as some of the most iconic BB moments.

Gauahar Khan (Bigg Boss 7)

Gauahar was a fair but fiery captain. She made sure rules were followed and wasn't afraid to call out contestants openly. Her clash with Tanisha and Armaan during her tenure as captain remains one of the most talked-about moments of her season.

Gautam Gulati (Bigg Boss 8)

Gautam's captaincy was full of drama and entertainment. His decision-making often divided the house, but his popularity with fans made him unstoppable. The way he stood alone against groups and still commanded respect during his captaincy made him iconic.

Prince Narula (Bigg Boss 9)

Prince used his captaincy to show his competitive spirit. He led tasks with full energy, often taking bold decisions that left housemates shocked. His aggressive but effective leadership cemented his image as a strong captain.

Rubina Dilaik (Bigg Boss 14)

Rubina's captaincy was all about resilience. She took strict calls, sometimes clashing with her own allies. Her no-nonsense approach during tasks and arguments with Rakhi Sawant made her captaincy unforgettable.

Shilpa Shinde (Bigg Boss 11)

Shilpa became known for her calm yet controlling captaincy. But she also made controversial choices, like her ongoing cold war with Hina Khan. Despite being targeted, her rule reflected patience and smart strategy, which kept her on top.

Dipika Kakkar (Bigg Boss 12)

Dipika was often seen as a soft captain, but she showed her strength by keeping order in the house. Her decisions sparked debates, especially when she prioritized fairness over friendship - something not all housemates appreciated.

Manveer Gurjar (Bigg Boss 10)

Manveer's raw and fearless captaincy stood out. He had heated clashes with celebrity contestants like Rohan Mehra, and his tough stand during tasks proved he wasn't afraid to play the role of a leader, even if it meant making enemies.

With Kunicka already being called a "dictator captain" in Bigg Boss 19 and now Baseer in power, fans are waiting to see who will rise as the next powerful leader in the house. One thing's clear: captaincy will always remain the biggest game-changer inside Bigg Boss. Catch Bigg Boss 19 on the 24-hour Live Channel, with daily episodes dropping at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and airing at 10:30 PM on COLORS.