Bill Gates Makes Appearance On Star Plus’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Creating A Landmark Moment

Star Plus, in partnership with JioStar, brought the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the beloved show that has hooked audiences with its gripping twists and drama. Fans have long adored its iconic storyline, and now the series is set to make history. In a landmark moment for Indian television, global philanthropist Bill Gates is making a special appearance on the show, adding an unprecedented twist to this legendary saga.

In a first-ever collaboration, the Bill Gates Foundation joins hands with Star Plus to blend entertainment with purpose. Using the reach of India's most-watched TV platform, the initiative aims to raise awareness on issues affecting millions of families. Bill Gates makes a special appearance on the show to talk about the vital topic of maternal and child health.

In a landmark crossover that blends entertainment with social impact, Smriti Irani, Former Union Minister and Actor, shared her thoughts on the historic significance: "This marks a historic moment for Indian television. For too long, women's and children's health has remained at the margins of mainstream dialogue. Kyunki has always been more than a show; it's been a movement that mirrors our society. With Bill Gates' presence, we're taking that spirit forward, highlighting that when mothers are healthy, children thrive, and communities grow stronger."

Highlighting the show's evolution and its new socially conscious chapter, Ekta Kapoor, Producer and Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms, shared her perspective on this unprecedented collaboration: "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has always been a reflection of India's changing social fabric, a show that connects generations through emotion and storytelling. With the new season of Kyunki, we aimed to evolve that legacy by giving entertainment a larger purpose."

She further added, "Having Bill Gates join this journey is truly a moment of pride, not just for us at Balaji but for Indian television as a whole. It is a testament to how stories can transcend boundaries and spark meaningful conversations about issues that truly matter, including women's and children's health, nutrition, and the power of community."

Emphasizing the power of storytelling to create real-world impact, Sumanta Bose, Head of Cluster, Entertainment at JioStar, shared his thoughts on the collaboration with the Bill Gates Foundation: ""We believe that storytelling can do more than entertain, it can inform, inspire and drive awareness on issues that matter. Our shows have always reflected the realities and aspirations of the audiences we serve, and this collaboration with the Bill Gates Foundation reinforces that belief. By weaving topics of social significance into our narratives, we aim to create an impact that reaches beyond the screen and brings about a meaningful difference in people's lives. We are happy to have partnered with the Foundation on this important initiative."

The new storyline featuring Bill Gates centers on Tulsi Virani's character leading a grassroots health initiative, highlighting the importance of maternal nutrition and early childcare. Fans can catch all the action on Star Plus, with digital streaming available on JioStar, making this socially impactful saga accessible anytime, anywhere.

Watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi tonight at 10:30 pm only on Star Plus!