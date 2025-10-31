Binddii: “Her Journey Mirrors Lord Krishna— Born In Jail & Fighting Kans Of Her Life,” Says Sanchi Bhoyar

Through every era and every soul, the eternal battle between dharma and adharma has written the story of destiny from Lord Krishna's triumph over Kans to the struggles that define our own times. COLORS' 'Binddii' brings alive this timeless metaphor of good versus evil through the journey of a young girl born behind bars, much like the divine child Krishna. Binddii (played by Sanchi Bhoyar) grows up to become the symbol of truth and fight who restores her mother Kajal's (played by Radhika Muthukumar) lost respect. In a world where love and betrayal often wear the same face, Binddii dares to rise against deceit and injustice at such a young age. She becomes the Krishna of her own story, fearless in her pursuit of truth, determined to unmask Dayanand (played by Manav Gohil), the Kans of her life, and restore her mother's honour.

In this gripping saga of love, loss, and redemption, destiny weaves together the lives of Kajal who is the wife of Aviraj (played by Krushal Ahuja), and their daughter Binddii in ways none of them could imagine. Years after betraying Kajal, Aviraj crosses paths with her again when he finds her being dragged away by goons and driven by guilt and instinct, risks his life to save her. But fate has one final twist to deliver. The girl who rescues him from the brink of death is none other than Binddii, the child born behind bars because of his betrayal. The truth shatters Aviraj's world, leaving him torn between guilt and redemption, as Binddii stands before him the daughter he never knew, but the question remains when the truth will come out in front of Binddii, will it bring forgiveness, or unleash a storm that shatters them forever?

Sanchi Bhoyar playing the role of Binddii in COLORS' 'Binddii' shares, "Binddii's journey mirrors Lord Krishna - born in jail and fighting the Kans of her life. For me, Lord Krishna's fight against Kans has always shown how courage and truth can win over evil. Binddii's journey is quite similar - Jail mein janmi, sach ke liye ladti - ye hai Binddii, apne yug ki Krishna. She was also born in jail just like Krishna and is standing up against wrong, no matter how strong it seems. This story is very special to me because it's about a daughter's love and determination to protect her mother and prove her innocence. Sometimes she feels scared, but she never gives up, because deep down she believes that good will always triumph in the end."

Manav Gohil playing the role of Dayanand in COLORS' Binddii' shares, "Dayanand's world meant embodying a man who thrives on power, manipulation, and control. Much like Kans, he believes his strength can suppress the truth and bend the world to his will. Dayanand isn't evil just for the sake of it his darkness is born out of ego, fear, and the desperate need to stay in command. That conviction makes him both dangerous and fascinating. For me, this character represents the eternal battle between good and evil the same conflict Lord Krishna once fought, now reborn in a modern world. It's a rare opportunity to play a character so intense and layered, and I'm excited for the audience to experience this side of me."

Watch COLORS' 'Binddii' every day at 8:30 PM only on COLORS.