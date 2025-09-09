Binddii Premiere Date: Marathi Star Sanchi Bhoyar On Stepping Into Hindi Television

After winning hearts in Marathi households as Indrayani, child prodigy Sanchi Bhoyar is now stepping into Hindi television with COLORS' newest offering, 'Binddii'. At just the beginning of her career, the little powerhouse has already shown an uncanny ability to bring depth to layered characters and this time, she shoulders the titular role in a heart-tugging mother-daughter saga. At its heart, the show captures a daughter's relentless fight for her imprisoned mother.

Born and raised behind prison walls, Binddii's world begins and ends with Kajal, whose love turns jail into her happy place. Sunshine in the darkest corners, Binddii is a smart, kind-hearted girl whose dreams are heartbreakingly simple: a normal family, time with her mother, her mother's freedom, and a chance to study. But when the law suddenly forces her out of jail, their fragile happiness is snatched away. Thrust into Mathura under her uncle Saurav's care, Binddii feels lost in a hostile world tougher than prison itself. Determined to right the wrongs of her life, she sets out to educate herself and pursue justice for her mother's freedom with villains waiting to corner her.

Talking about her debut on Hindi television, Sanchi says, "I'm very excited for Binddii because I want to showcase my talent to those who watch Hindi TV. At the same time, I'm nervous because playing the title role is huge and I'm learning so many new things as an actor every day. I had to keep reminding myself that things we think are normal, such as playing outside, going to school, or spending time with friends, are things she has never had. Her bond with her mother touched me because my mom is also my best friend and my biggest support. Binddii shows how education can change everything. I hope that when people watch Binddii, they feel her courage and believe that books and knowledge can make their dreams come true."

Witness a daughter's warrior spirit and a mother's love that defies all chains in 'Binddii'; premieres on 17th September and thereafter every day at 8.30 pm only on COLORS.