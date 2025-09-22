Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai: Bharti Singh Sends Heartfelt Wishes To Payoja Shrivastava Aka Maniki

Today marks the launch of Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai on Sony Entertainment Television, and with the air filled with excitement, comedian Bharti Singh has stepped forward to send her warmest wishes to Payoja Shrivastava, who will be seen as Maniki in the show.

In a video, Bharti Singh remarked, "So from tomorrow her show is coming on Sony TV at 8:30pm, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, do watch it. Mata Rani will give you lots of blessings and this girl will receive a lot of support too."

At the heart of the show is Maniki (Payoja Shrivastava), whose performance is expected to connect deeply with audiences. Known for her sincerity both on and off screen, Maniki often shares that she always keeps Mata Rani's pictures close to her, a personal expression of her faith. This devotion reflects not just in her life but also in her portrayal of Maniki.

Launching on the first day of Navratri, the show holds a special significance, the festival itself is dedicated to Mata Rani, and the show's narrative also revolves around her blessings, devotion, and faith in her.

The show Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai premieres today, 22nd September, 8:30pm Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.