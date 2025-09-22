Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai: Big B Extends His Warm Wishes On The Occcasion Of Navratri

As the nation welcomes the auspicious festival of Navratri, Mr Amitabh Bachchan has extended heartfelt wishes to devotees across India. In a special video message, he not only greeted everyone for Navratri but also spoke about a new devotional show, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, which is starting from today.

In his message, Amitabh Bachchan said, "I extend my heartfelt wishes to all of you on the occasion of Navratri. This festival of Navratri is a celebration of Maa Durga's infinite grace, where every devotee is immersed in devotion to the Goddess. On this auspicious occasion, Sony Entertainment Television is bringing the story of a young devotee, whose faith in Mata Rani has always been unwavering and extraordinary. Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, starting 22nd September at 8:30 pm, Monday to Friday. So do watch it without fail".

With Amitabh Bachchan's warm Navratri greetings, his words resonate not only as encouragement to the cast and crew but also as an invitation to audiences to watch the story filled with devotion and faith.

The show Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai premieres today, 22nd September, 8:30pm Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.