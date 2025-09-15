Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai- Maata Ne Bulaya Hai First Episode Launch Date: Where To Watch Show Sony TV Show Online?

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Maata Ne Bulaya Hai launch date: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, get ready for a new show launch on Sony Entertainment Television. After introducing Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and Super Dancer 5, the channel is all set to bring a new drama in its weekday programming line-up.

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Maata Ne Bulaya Hai First Episode: When Will Show Go On Air?

Titled Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Maata Ne Bulaya Hai, the show will hit the airwaves from September 22, 2025 at 8:30pm slot. It will focus on the story of a girl whose faith in God remains strong despite ups and downs.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the man behind hit shows like Mahabharat, Mahakali, Vand eer Hanuman, is back with yet another power-packed project on the small screen. A reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Sony TV is confident that the show will strike a chord with the audience as the promos have received a good response. Be it the visual presentation or the casting, the makers have left no stone unturned to make the show a blockbuster."

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Maata Ne Bulaya Hai Full Cast: Who Is Playing What?

Wondering who the little girl Maniki is in the serial? The makers have finalised Payoja Shrivastava as Maniki, the lead character of Sony TV's latest project. Her character will be devoted to Maata Rani, engaging the audience with her charm.

According to the channel's spokesperson, "Maniki will emerge as a beacon of strength with her undying love for God. The official Instagram handle of Sony TV released the promo to give a glimpse into the world of Maniki.

Avinesh Rekhi, Aleya Ghosh, and Puneet Vashisht will be seen in pivotal roles in the show. While the show will air on Sony Entertainment Television from September 22, it will also be available for streaming on an OTT platform. The episodes will stream on SonyLIV.

Are you excited for the new launch on Sony TV? The show will replace Prithviraj Chauhan from next week at 8:30pm slot.