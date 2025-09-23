Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Maata Ne Bulaya Hai Full Cast, Actors REAL Name: Avinesh Rekhi, Payoja Play LEADS

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Maata Ne Bulaya Hai full cast: Ladies and gentlemen, there's an exciting addition to Sony Entertainment Television's lineup. Following the success of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and Super Dancer 5, the channel has launched a new show. Titled Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Maata Ne Bulaya Hai, this show will captivate audiences with its engaging storyline.

The show premiered its first episode on September 22, 2025, at 8:30 pm. It revolves around a young girl whose unwavering faith in God guides her through life's challenges. This narrative promises to resonate with viewers seeking inspiration and hope.

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Maata Ne Bulaya Hai Cast: Who Is Playing What?

Payoja Shrivastava has been cast as Maniki, the central character in this new series. Her portrayal of a devoted follower of Maata Rani aims to captivate audiences with her charm and dedication. The show's creators have carefully selected the cast to ensure a compelling viewing experience.

Avinesh Rekhi, Aleya Ghosh, and Puneet Vashisht will also feature prominently in the series. Their roles are expected to add depth and intrigue to the storyline, enhancing the overall appeal of the show.

Avinash plays the role of Sagar Singh Lodhi in the serial.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, known for successful shows like Mahabharat, Veer Hanuman, RadhaKrishn and Mahakali, leads this project. A source shared with Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit that Sony TV believes the show will connect well with audiences due to its impressive promos and meticulous production efforts.

The channel's spokesperson mentioned that Maniki would symbolize strength through her deep love for God. Sony TV's official Instagram account has released a promo offering viewers a sneak peek into Maniki's world.

A reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Sony TV is confident that the show will strike a chord with the audience as the promos have received a good response. Be it the visual presentation or the casting, the makers have left no stone unturned to make the show a blockbuster."

When And Where To Watch Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai? Timings

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Maata Ne Bulaya Hai has replaced Prithviraj Chauhan at 8:30pm on weekdays. Viewers can watch the show on Sony Entertainment Television or stream it on the SonyLIV platform

This new addition promises to be a significant highlight in Sony TV's programming schedule.