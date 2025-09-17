Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Start Date & Time: Sony's Show To Air On The Perfect Occasion Of Navaratri!

The Navaratri season is set to arrive in the coming week. With this season that celebrates the different avatars of Maa Durga, devotees find an opportunity to nurture their divinity. This time, however, people will have yet another reason to relish the Navaratri celebrations with Sony's new show Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai. Arriving with a narrative that brings to life the story of Maa Vaishno Devi and her blessings, the show's timing is perfectly aligned with the festive spirit of Navaratri.

As the entire nation immerses itself in the worship of Maa Vaishno Devi during Navaratri, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai will certainly add an extra layer of devotion. This is the right time to launch a show that will deeply resonate with audiences. It's the perfect moment when people will not only feel Maa Durga's presence in their surroundings but also embrace her divinity on their television screens. A similar phenomenon was seen with Mahavatar Narsimha, which showcased the Narsimha avatar of Lord Vishnu and was embraced by audiences during Krishna Janmashtami, which followed shortly after its release. Just as Mahavatar Narsimha gave audiences in theaters a glimpse into our mythology and celebrated the divinity of our Gods, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai will bring the same experience to television, celebrating the devotion of a Bhakt towards Maa Durga.

Sharing his excitement, Avinesh said, "I feel truly blessed to play Sagar Singh Lodhi. He is a man who embodies both strength and sensitivity. He is a brave soldier who would go to any extend for his country and his family. After playing some intense characters in my career so far, stepping into this character feels like a refreshing change. For me, it's not just about acting in this show but about living the values of faith, belief and showcase my love for God. Also, this is for the first time I'm going to play a Subhedar, so I'm excited for my audience to see me in different role."

Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai is a mythological and devotional show produced by One Life Studios and created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The show tells the story of a little girl whose heart is filled with love and unwavering faith in God. Starring young Payoja Shrivastava as Maniki, whose unshakable devotion to Maata Rani will inspire you to fall in love with the Goddess, the story follows her journey of faith. Joining the cast are Avinesh Rekhi, Aleya Ghosh, Puneet Vashisht, among others.

Tune in from 22nd September to watch the story of Maniki on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, every evening from 8:30 pm onwards.