Chhoriyaan Chali Gaon: Anita Hassanandani Sets Record Time And Wins Chhoriyaan Chali Gaon’s Military Task

In the latest episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the contestants were given a unique military-themed challenge inspired by a villager from Bamuliya gaon who had recently been selected for the army. The task involved crossing a series of hurdles, testing not only speed but also strength and focus. The contestant to complete the course in the shortest time would earn the coveted title of Chhori No. 1.

Anita Hassanandani delivered a record-breaking performance, completing the task in just 3 minutes and 23 seconds, which left everyone stunned and appreciative of her speed and determination. Her victory once again earned her the Chhori No. 1 title, reinforcing her stronghold in the show.

After being declared the winner by host Rannvijay Singha, Anita grew emotional. She shared that after becoming a mother, she often thought her spark might fade and that work opportunities would become limited. Accepting the show was her way of testing herself, to see if that inner fire still remained. "Everything else is a fail in front of a mother's strength," she said, adding that she felt proud proving it through the task. Rannvijay then asked her how her son Aarav would feel seeing this moment, to which Anita replied that he would surely be proud.

The performance struck an emotional chord with everyone. Her fellow contestant Samriddhi said Anita's journey proved that "age is just a number" and that she herself wished to be as strong as Anita someday. Even Krishna, expressed admiration, saying that Anita's performance gave her goosebumps and that she was genuinely proud of her.

The episode was a wholesome celebration of strength, resilience, and inspiration, with Anita Hassanandani once again shining as a true Chhori No. 1.