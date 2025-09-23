Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Anita Hassanandani Becomes The Only Contestant To Win Title Maximum Number Of Times

In a recent episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the spotlight was on a unique Saas-Bahu Ka Sangam event. Contestants teamed up with their Saasumas from the village to tackle a series of quirky challenges. Anita Hassanandani, known for her strength and sincerity, excelled in these tasks, ultimately earning the title of Chhori No. 1, or as the village fondly called her, Bahu No. 1.

The competition began with an unusual task named "Aata Nahi Toh Tata." Anita faced off against Anjum in this round. With a spoon attached to her helmet, she deftly transferred flour into a bowl with her Saasuma's help. Their teamwork and precision secured Anita's victory and advanced her to the semifinals.

Saree-Folding Challenge

In the following round, Anita competed against Myra in a saree-folding challenge. The task demanded eight perfect folds, testing speed, patience, and neatness. Anita's meticulous approach and steady hands gave her an advantage, allowing her to win once more and proceed to the grand finale.

The final challenge was both entertaining and tricky: breaking matkis while blindfolded. Guided solely by her Saasuma's directions, Anita faced Krishna in this round. Her unwavering trust in her partner led to success as she confidently followed instructions and broke the matkis with a powerful strike.

Teamwork Triumphs

Anita's journey through these challenges showcased her calmness, focus, and exceptional teamwork skills. From transferring flour to breaking matkis, she demonstrated why she deserved the title of Bahu No. 1. Her competitive spirit shone brightly throughout the competition.

Anita's impressive performance highlighted not only her individual abilities but also the importance of collaboration with her Saasuma. This episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon celebrated teamwork and camaraderie in a fun-filled setting.