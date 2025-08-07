Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff & Samriddhi Mishra Champion Children’s Education 

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Zee TV's latest primetime reality show hosted by Rannvijay Singha, is a spirited and emotional journey that brings 11 celebrity contestants face-to-face with the authenticity and resilience of rural India. Stepping away from their glamorous city lives, Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Samriddhi Mehra, Aishwarya Khare, Rameet Sandhu, Anjuum Faakih, Reha Sukheja, Dolly Javed, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi Mehra, and Erica Packard immerse themselves in the everyday life of a traditional Indian village, milking buffaloes, cooking on a chulha, chasing hens, and taking on chores that challenge their comfort zones and build resilience.

But beyond the fun tasks and the daily trials, something far more meaningful is unfolding. Living alongside village families and in their houses, Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, and Samriddhi Mehra are discovering the true power of connection and community. Krishna and Samriddhi have taken on the role of mentors, encouraging the children of the house they are living in to prioritise education. They wake the kids up, help them get ready for school, and remind them that learning is the key to a brighter future. Their guidance comes from a place of genuine care and a deep belief in the power of education.

Krishna Shroff, speaking to the children, shared, "You're really lucky that your mother is making sure you get an education. Never be late for school; those hours are the most important. School should always be your top priority. That time will teach you more than just books; it will teach you about life. Girls in villages don't always get this chance, so never take it for granted."

Meanwhile, Anita Hassanandani, known for her warmth both on and off screen, has built a deep emotional bond with the kids she's living with in her host village home who have lost their mother. Moved by their spirit and potential, and the challenges they face in pursuing education, she even extended her support beyond the show.

Anita Hassanandani said, "If the kids ever need any help with their education, I'll leave you my number. I truly want to support them and help in any way I can."

These kids have lost their mother, and their elder brother has taken on the responsibility because their father is still dealing with trauma. While talking to Dolly, her housemate, Anita reflected on how it takes a different kind of strength and honesty to do that.

"In our own lives, we often end up prioritizing the most meaningless things; moments like these really hit differently," she said.

Moments like these show that Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is much more than just a reality show; it is a journey of growth, connection, and transformation for its celebrity contestants, set against the raw, inspiring backdrop of village life.

