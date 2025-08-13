Chhoriyan Chali Gaon | Anjum Faakih Calls Out Aishwarya Khare For Wasting Water: Water Has Become…

Anjuum Faakih, known for her impactful roles in shows like Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and now the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, continues to impress audiences with her bold and straightforward nature. On the show, she did not hesitate to address a critical issue water conservation during their stay in the village setup.

While other contestants remained silent, Anjuum spoke up when she noticed water being wasted. She highlighted the importance of using resources responsibly, especially in a village where water supply is limited. Her intervention was clear and direct, showing her practical approach to daily challenges.

Anjuum addressed Aishwarya Khare directly, saying, "The water has become scarce, and everyone else needs to bathe too. We are in a village; we shouldn't waste water. You cannot take so much time, as the other girls also need to bathe, and water should be saved equally for all." Her words emphasized the need to share resources fairly and avoid unnecessary wastage.

This moment on the show highlighted Anjuum's awareness of environmental issues and her willingness to speak up even in tense situations. Her stand was not only about rules but also about responsibility, practicality, and respect for the limited resources available in the village.

Anjuum's actions on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon underline that boldness is not just about speaking out in competitions, but also about taking a stand for meaningful issues like water conservation. Her candid approach serves as a reminder of the importance of being responsible and considerate in everyday life.