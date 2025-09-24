Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Anjuum Faakih As She Bids Farewell Says "Of Course I Wanted To Win, But Victory..."

Zee TV's Chhoriyan Chali Gaon continues to be a journey of grit, discovery, and heartfelt moments. The show has once again left viewers with mixed emotions as they watched Anjuum Faakih bid farewell to Bamuliya gaon. Known for her unapologetic honesty and unfiltered charm, Anjuum's presence in the show brought both laughter and perspective to every challenge. Her farewell marks the end of a chapter that left behind lessons and memories for both the contestants and viewers.

Anjuum made her mark with her lively personality and her willingness to step out of her comfort zone. She approached the rustic lifestyle of Bamuliya gaon with an open heart, whether identifying types of gobar in the premiere episode, cooking on the chulha, doing laundry at the Dhobi ghat, or driving a tractor. With a rare hat-trick of wins as Chhori No. 1, she proved herself as one of the strongest contestants of the season, mastering challenges that demanded both grit and adaptability. One of the most emotional highlights of her stint was when Anjuum reunited with her mother and sister after being apart for months.

And who can forget the infamous moment when Anjuum poured a bucket full of gobar on Rameet Sandhu to nominate her? What began as a rivalry soon transformed into an unexpected friendship, capturing the essence of the show, turning conflicts into camaraderie.

Reflecting on her journey, Anjuum Faakih said, "Leaving Bamuliya gaon is such an emotional moment for me. I walked into Chhoriyan Chali Gaon not knowing what to expect, and today I walk out with memories that will stay with me forever. Of course, I wanted to win, I came here with that fire in me, and each time I became Chhori No. 1, it fueled that dream even more. But what I learned is that victory isn't just about a trophy or title, it's about the person you become in the process. The gaonwale and the tasks, whether it was selling local products, doing laundry, or cooking on a chulha, taught me discipline, humility, and patience. This experience challenged me, transformed me, and made me realize how easily we overlook the privileges of city life. I will always cherish the bonds I have made here and leave with learning and immense gratitude."

Anjuum's farewell marks the end of a heartfelt chapter. The competition in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon intensifies as Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Maera Mishra, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra must dig deeper as the challenges in Bamuliya gaon grow tougher.

To find out more, keep watching Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, every day at 10:00 PM, only on Zee TV!