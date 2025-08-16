Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Anjuum Faakih Becomes ‘Chhori No. 1’ Again After Winning Hearts in Independence Day Task

Anjuum Faakih, known for her roles in Kundali Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi, shines on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, winning the Chhori No. 1 title through her leadership and dedication during Independence Day tasks.

Anjuum Faakih, celebrated for her roles in shows like Kundali Bhagya and Khatron Ke Khiladi, is currently captivating audiences on the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Her genuine and straightforward personality has once again shone through as she earned the title of 'Chhori No. 1’ on the show.

In a recent episode, contestants were tasked with celebrating Independence Day alongside schoolchildren. They were split into two teams to complete three tasks together. This activity not only assessed their teamwork but also showcased their connection with the children.

Teamwork and Leadership

Anjuum's team excelled in all three rounds, impressing both the kids and fellow contestants. Her leadership and motivation were key in ensuring each task was completed successfully. Her dedication played a crucial role in her team's victory.

After securing the win, the team had to select one member to be named 'Chhori No. 1’. Without hesitation, they unanimously chose Anjuum. This decision highlighted the respect she commands for her performance and supportive nature.

Admiration from Fans

Anjuum's journey on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is being closely followed by fans who admire her consistency and honesty. Her ability to shine in every challenge continues to make her a strong contender on the show.

This achievement further solidifies Anjuum Faakih's reputation as a formidable presence on reality television. Her performances are not only winning hearts but also setting a standard for others to follow.