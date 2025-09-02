Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Anjuum Faakih Proves Herself As Strongest Contestant With Hat-Trick Win As Chhori No. 1

Anjuum Faakih, who is known for her fierce, bold, and unapologetic personality, is leaving no stone unturned in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. The actress, who has already made a mark with shows like Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, and Khatron Ke Khiladi, is now winning hearts with her determination and charm in the rustic setting of the show.

What makes Anjuum stand out is her consistent performance. She has now bagged the title of Chhori No. 1 not once, but three times, creating a record of sorts. Her journey to the triple win has been filled with grit, strategy, and sheer hard work.

The first victory came during the cow milking task, where she outperformed her co-contestants with ease. She followed it up with another strong win in the Independence Day task, where her energy and sincerity won over everyone. And now, Anjuum has once again proved her capabilities in the laundry task, making it her third triumph.

In the laundry challenge, the chhoris had to collect clothes from village households, wash them thoroughly, iron them neatly, and deliver them back in perfect condition. The villagers themselves judged the work and gave ratings based on quality. Anjuum's efforts received the highest ratings, securing her yet another Chhori No. 1 title.

This hat-trick win has not only boosted her confidence but also strengthened her position as one of the strongest contenders on the show. With three consecutive wins, Anjuum Faakih has undoubtedly emerged as the frontrunner, and audiences are excited to see how far she goes in the competition.