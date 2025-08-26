Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Anjuum Faakih Shares Heartfelt Handwritten Letter For Friends From Bamuliya

Anjuum Faakih, known for her memorable roles in Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, and her adventurous stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, is now capturing hearts in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. While she is busy entertaining audiences with her charm and energy, Anjuum recently took a sweet step to express her love and gratitude to her friends and co-stars from the industry.

From the quaint village of Bamuliya, Anjuum penned a handwritten note addressed to her close friends and co stars , including Shraddha Arya, Abhishek Kapur, Sanjay Gagnani, and several others who hold a special place in her heart. The note radiates warmth, affection, and her signature light-hearted charm, giving fans a glimpse of her personal side beyond the screen.

On a simple piece of paper, Anjuum wrote:

"To Sanjay & Poonam, Kappu, Krish, Shraddha, Sudarshan, Hemani & if I am missing anyone here... who are close & near dear to me! Thank you for your support & love always! Forever indebted! I know y'all are watching my journey.. I love y'all & miss y'all.. please do remember me in your prayers. My Bastie Brigade, I can't miss being holidaying & vacationing with y'all as soon as I can! Y'all better plan something good when I am back! Love & Huggs - Let's FAKIH.. ha-ha ha"

This heartfelt note is a reflection of Anjuum's affectionate nature and her ability to cherish friendships even amidst her busy schedule. Fans and colleagues alike are touched by her candid and loving gesture.

Anjuum Faakih's handwritten letter reminds us that no matter how far one travels in their career, genuine friendships and gratitude remain close to the heart. Through this personal touch, she continues to win not just acclaim for her performances, but also admiration for her warmth, humility, and the bonds she nurtures along the way.