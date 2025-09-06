Chhoriyan Chali Gaon | Anjuum Faakih Slams Maera Mishra For Playing Victim Card: Don’t Know About Others...

Anjuum Faakih, known for her stellar performances in Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, and her fearless stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, is now making waves in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. True to her outspoken personality, Anjuum once again took a bold stand inside the house, shutting down Maera Mishra's claims of being cornered by the contestants.

During a recent discussion, Maera alleged that she was being targeted and cornered by the rest of the housemates. However, Anjuum did not hold back and called out the baseless claim, reminding everyone that the show has always been about open conversations and honesty. "From the past five weeks, we have been speaking directly to each other's faces. Nothing has been hidden. I don't know about others, but I am very clear, I always say things upfront," Anjuum asserted.

She further explained that when it comes to personal matters, she ensures respect while still maintaining honesty. "Whenever we have to talk about something personal, we always say it directly to you, Maera. We even tell you, 'Give us two minutes,' and then say it on your face." she added.

Her bold and straightforward attitude not only silenced Maera but also received support from fellow contestants, who unanimously agreed with her. This moment once again highlighted Anjuum's fearless personality and her ability to stand up for what she believes is right, even if it means confronting uncomfortable situations.

Be it in fiction or reality, Anjuum Faakih has time and again proved that she is not someone who shies away from speaking her mind. With her confidence and honesty, she continues to win hearts and command respect, making her one of the strongest voices in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.