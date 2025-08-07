Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Anjuum Faakih Wins Hearts As She Makes The First Move To Mend Things With Rameet Sandhu

Actress Anjuum Faakih, known for her impactful performances in shows like Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and many more, is currently winning hearts with her candid and bold personality on the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. The show, which brings together strong-headed women from different walks of life, recently witnessed an emotional twist when Anjuum decided to clear the air with co-contestant Rameet Sandhu.

Despite a rocky start and heated exchanges during the first task-where contestants were thrown straight into the danger zone-Anjuum took the first step toward making peace. She walked up to Rameet, extended a hand of friendship, and said with a big heart; she says, "Last night, after whatever happened, I realised I was really rude to you, especially for putting you in the danger zone during the first task. I feel really bad about it. I just want one chance to make things right. I have this love-hate relationship with a friend of mine whom I call my frenemy. Will you be my frenemy?"

The gesture, unexpected but genuine, was met with a hug from Rameet, marking the beginning of a more positive chapter between the two. The moment resonated with audiences, proving that Chhoriyan Chali Gaon isn't just about drama and competition-it's also about growth, friendships, and owning up to one's actions.

Anjuum Faakih's ability to reflect and mend fences proves she's not just a strong competitor but also someone with a big heart.