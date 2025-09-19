Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Anjuum Faakih Wins Hearts With Her Kind Gesture, Walks 2 Km Carrying A Matka

Anjuum Faakih, who has made her mark with performances in popular shows like Kundali Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and many more, is currently winning hearts in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Known for her candid personality and empathetic nature, Anjuum recently showcased a side of herself that touched both the contestants and the audience deeply.

In a recent episode, the contestants were given a task to visit homes in Bamuliya village and understand the daily challenges locals face due to the ongoing water crisis. During this visit, Anjuum came across an elderly man struggling to manage his household needs because of the severe shortage of drinking water. Hearing his story and witnessing his condition left her visibly emotional.

Moved by his plight, Anjuum decided not just to listen but to act. She walked nearly 2 kilometers to fetch water for him, carrying a heavy matka (earthen pot) all the way back to his house. The heartfelt gesture left the elderly man emotional, as he expressed his gratitude for her kindness and effort.

The scene struck a chord with viewers, many of whom appreciated Anjuum's genuine concern and willingness to step into the villagers' shoes to truly understand their struggles. It highlighted not just the harsh reality of the water crisis in rural areas but also Anjuum's humane side, proving that reality shows can sometimes reflect the real challenges of society.

This touching moment has made Anjuum Faakih stand out in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, with fans praising her for going beyond the competition to make a difference, however small, in someone's life.