Chhoriyan Chali Gaon | Anjuum Faakih Calls Anita Hassanandani 'Emotionless' In Response To Her 'Overacting'

Anjuum Faakih, known for her impactful performances in TV shows like Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re, and her fearless stint on reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, once again made headlines with her bold and straightforward nature. In the latest episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the actress didn't hold back when it came to defending herself against Anita Hassanandani's comments.

The episode featured a challenging "current shock" task where contestants had to sit one by one on an electric shock chair and endure the intensity. Anjuum was the first to perform the task, and as the shocks grew stronger, she couldn't hold back her emotions and cried out in pain. However, her strong reaction led Anita Hassanandani to believe that she was exaggerating.

During the heated moment, Anita remarked, "Just because I didn't react like you doesn't mean I didn't feel the shock. At least I wasn't overacting." Her statement didn't sit well with Anjuum, who immediately hit back, standing her ground with her usual unapologetic attitude.

Anjuum strongly responded, saying, "The truth is you don't have emotions, and that's why tears don't come from your eyes. But we felt the pain, and our tears came out. Who are these people who think I am acting? Where do they even come from?" Her fiery reply not only silenced the moment but also proved once again why she is admired for her honesty and straightforwardness.

With her fearless attitude and ability to speak her mind, Anjuum continues to win hearts, while the growing tension among contestants is adding a new layer of drama to the show.