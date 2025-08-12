Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Written Update August 12 Episode: Who Will Win Babysitting Task? Meet The FIRST CAPTAIN

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Today Episode: The chhoriyan are in for a day full of giggles, cuddles and tantrums in tonight's (August 12) episode of Zee TV show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and twin sisters Surabhi-Samriddhi Mehra take on the role of village's babysitters as they get ready to feed, dress, and entertain the little ones of Bamuliya goan with all the love and patience they can muster.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TONIGHT'S (AUGUST 11) EPISODE?

The day begins with the chhoriyan going door to door, asking villagers if there are any young children at home, and using the opportunity during their shiksha period to learn how to take care of a baby and sometimes two! Some chhoriyan focused on feeding the little ones, others help with baths and also filled the air with playful games.

For twin sisters Surabhi and Samriddhi, the day became extra special when they were paired with a set of adorable twin toddlers, making it a picture-perfect match. As the hours passed, the chhoriyan realised the amount of patience, energy, and love it takes to care for children. They chased after runaway toddlers and persuaded stubborn eaters to finish their meals.

Later, as they gathered to reflect on the day's task, each shared their thoughts on how it went. Anita grows teary-eyed talking about how much she misses her son Aarav. Krishna Shroff reflects on the innocence and purity of the children, while Sumukhi shares a personal memory, prompting Erika to wrap her in a warm hug.

From learning feeding tricks to playing endless games, the chhoriyan leave with not just new skills, but also a deeper respect for the everyday heroes who care for children in the village. Now, it'll be interesting to see who will win today's task in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon? Stay tuned to tonight's episode to find out, at 9:30 PM, only on Zee TV!

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON FIRST CAPTAIN NAME: MEET THE FIRST MAALIK & HER SEVIKA

In last night's (August 11) episode, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon got its first maalkin (captain) who will be ruling their 'basera' for this whole week. For those unaware, Erika Packard and Reha Sukheja were the best performers of the gobar task. Later, the co-contestants were asked to choose the season's first maalik by voting among them.

After the voting Erika became the maalkin and were asked to choose a sevika for her among the other participants. She chose Surabhi as her sevika.

