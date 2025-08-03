Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Contestants Name With Photo: Anita To Krishna Shroff; CONFIRMED List Before Premiere

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Confirmed Contestants List: The wait for Chhoriyan CHali Gaon fans is finally going to end as the much-hyped reality show is finally making its TV debut very soon. As announced by the makers, the grand premiere will take place today (August 3) in just a few hours.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON GRAND PREMIERE DETAILS: PREMIERE TIME, PLOT, AND OTHER DEETS

For those unaware, the first episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon will begin at 9 pm on Zee TV tonight (August 3), and viewers are looking forward to watching well-known names give up on their luxurious life and live in a village. Hosted by Rannvijay Singh, everyone is super-excited to know the names of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon brings together 11 popular women from urban India who step away from their luxurious city lives to embrace the raw and simple lifestyle of a village. Swapping city comforts for rural challenges, these celebrities learn to cook on a chulha, fetch water from a well, and handle everyday village tasks with their own hands.

This show goes beyond just adjusting to a different way of life-it's a powerful journey of transformation. As the participants step away from their urban comforts, they are challenged to grow emotionally, reflect on their lives, and rediscover their connection to tradition. Each episode reveals their inner struggles and triumphs, showcasing their resilience, personal growth, and the unexpected joy found in embracing simplicity.

Not aware of the names of the full contestants of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon? Worry not, we've prepared the confirmed list here.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS' LIST WITH PHOTOS

1. Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known Indian actress who has worked steadily across television, films, OTT platforms, and reality shows. With a career spanning more than two decades, she gained recognition through popular TV serials and became known for her roles in both positive and negative characters. In films, she appeared in titles like Krishna Cottage, Kucch To Hai, Ragini MMS 2, and the Telugu movie Nenunnanu. Over the years, Anita has continued to take on varied roles across different formats and languages, maintaining a steady presence in the entertainment industry.

2. Aishwarya Khare

Aishwarya Khare, one of Indian television's rising actors, steps into reality TV for the first time with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Originally from Bhopal, Aishwarya began her acting career in 2014 and has since won praise for her thoughtful performances. A trained theatre artist and former beauty pageant winner, she gained wide recognition with her role as Lakshmi Oberoi in Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi. Now, with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon being filmed near her hometown, Aishwarya is looking forward to this new chapter and the challenges it brings.

3. Anjuum Faakih

Hailing from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, Anjum Fakih is known for her honest personality and emotionally grounded performances. She rose to fame with her role as Srishti Arora in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, where she played a strong and independent woman-earning her a dedicated fan following. With previous experience in reality television, Anjum now takes on a new challenge with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

Krishna Shroff, a fitness entrepreneur and MMA promoter, steps into Chhoriyan Chali Gaon with a strong sense of purpose and discipline. While she is known as the daughter of Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, Krishna has created her own space by promoting Mixed Martial Arts in India through Matrix Fight Night (MFN). Also a documentary filmmaker and social media influencer, Krishna is recognized for her dedication to fitness and mental strength.

5. Reha Sukheja

Reha Sukheja, a model and actress from Hyderabad, joins Chhoriyan Chali Gaon with a background rooted in both fashion and film. A finalist at Femina Miss India 2010, Reha made her mark in the modelling world before stepping into acting. She earned national attention for her role in the blockbuster Jawan, where her natural screen presence stood out. Now, as she takes on the challenges of rural life, Reha is set to explore a different side of herself-beyond the glamour-bringing both grace and resilience to the journey.

6. Rameet Sandhu

Rameet Sandhu, a British-Indian actress, singer, and model, joins Chhoriyan Chali Gaon with a diverse artistic background. Born in the UK, she began her acting journey early and has showcased her ability to take on varied roles across genres. She gained recognition in India with her performance in the Punjabi film Mahi NRI (2017), where she starred opposite Hardy Sandhu. In addition to acting, Rameet is also a singer known for blending traditional Punjabi sounds with modern beats. Her multi-talented presence adds a unique global touch to the show as she takes on rural life with curiosity and creativity.

7 & 8. Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra

Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra, popularly known as Chinki-Minki, are identical twins who've become social media sensations and television personalities. Hailing from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the duo shot to fame with their synchronized comedy sketches and lively presence on various reality shows. Known for their unique bond, quirky charm, and relatable humour, they've struck a chord with Gen Z audiences across platforms. Now, as they step into Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, the Mehra twins are ready to take on rural life-bringing double the fun, energy, and sisterhood to the experience.

9. Erika Packard

Erika Packard, daughter of late Bollywood actor Gavin Packard, has built a name for herself in the fashion and entertainment world. As a successful model and fashion-forward personality, she has walked for leading designers and featured in major campaigns, known for her edgy style and confident runway presence. Having previously appeared on reality TV, Erika impressed audiences with her bold, unfiltered persona. Now, with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, she's ready to trade glamour for grit, embracing a simpler lifestyle and the personal challenges that come with it.

10. Sumukhi Suresh

Sumukhi Suresh, known for her sharp humour and creative storytelling, is a comedian, writer, and actress who has carved a unique space in Indian entertainment. She gained critical acclaim for creating and starring in Pushpavalli, and later mentored upcoming comedians as a judge on Comicstaan. Recently seen in the OTT series The Royals, Sumukhi continues to showcase her range as a performer. Now stepping into Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, she brings her signature wit and authenticity to a completely new setting-ready to take on rural challenges with humour and heart.

11. Dolly Javed

Dolly Javed, a content creator from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is steadily making her mark in the digital world. While she is the sister of popular internet personality Uorfi Javed, Dolly has created her own space with relatable lifestyle content and casual fashion posts that connect well with young audiences. She gained further recognition after winning a well-known digital reality show, showcasing her confidence and appeal. Now, with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Dolly steps into a new challenge-ready to explore life beyond the screen and embrace the simplicity of rural living.

Are you happy with the makers' choice of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants? What are your views in the comments section below.