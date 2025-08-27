Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Chinki Minki Fulfil A Village Girl’s Dream: "The Needs of the City Don’t End"

Chinki Minki aka (Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra) proved once again they're a complete package - dancers, comics, and storytellers who can turn a festival into a life lesson. This Ganesh Chaturthi special of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon felt like a mini movie, celebrating joy in simplicity.

Carrying Lord Ganpati's Mushak murti around the village, the contestants invited people to whisper their secret wishes in Mushak's ears. While an elderly woman asked for a daughter-in-law, a boy longed for school shoes leading to a very innocent moment for not only the twins but audiences. Reflecting on how simple life can be and how the villagers only wished for the basics Surabhi even said "the needs and wants of the city don't end.

Later, the sisters lit up the evening with a spirited dance, before fulfilling young Ananya's dream by gifting her a school bag so she could pursue her goal of becoming a police officer. In just one episode, Chinki Minki showed why they're adored and how a humble upbringing can change perspectives.