Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Confirmed Winner: Anita Hassanandani Crowned Winner Of Zee TV Show - DEETS

Chhoriyan hali Gaon Confirmed Winner: After two months of laughter, tears, and raw determination in the heart of rural India, Zee TV's path-breaking reality format Chhoriyan Chali Gaon reached its spectacular grand finale this weekend.

Amidst cheers and much anticipation, dhol-taashe and celebrations in the gaon, popular actress Anita Hassanandani was announced the winner and proudly lifted the coveted trophy, bringing the show's maiden season to an unforgettable close.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON ENDS WITH ANITA HASSANANDANI'S WIN

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the season stood out for capturing the unfiltered beauty of rural life and testing the mettle of its celebrity participants. From milking cows and drawing water from the well to cooking on chulhas and building bonds with the locals, Anita's journey reflected resilience, humility, and an infectious sense of warmth that endeared her to fellow contestants, villagers, and audiences alike.

And with the show drawing the curtains, the grand finale was nothing short of an entertainment extravaganza packed with some breathtaking performances and soulful acts. The final episode commenced with a power-packed performance by the top five finalists of the show, while popular internet personality Uorfi (Dolly's sister) and Krishna Shroff's boyfriend Azim also joined in to add to the excitement of the evening. That's not it; In a heartwarming gesture of compassion and generosity, the Chhoriyan supported the families who opened their homes and hearts to them.

They went above and beyond to give back to the gaon families; Dolly Javed sponsored Kiran and her mother with ₹60,000 and a sewing machine, Surbhi Mehra took care of Naman Naithik's education from 3rd grade onwards at Vinayak School, Anita Hassanandani committed to funding the full education of Shaguna Bai's grandchild, Erika Packard sponsored two years of schooling for Kiran Rathod's only son, and Krishna Shroff contributed ₹1 lakh to Manish for farming purposes - a heartfelt gesture reflecting the spirit of giving back.

ANITA HASSANANDANI ON WINNING CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON

Speaking about her victory, Anita Hassanandani said, "When I agreed to be part of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, I knew it would push me far out of my comfort zone, but I didn't anticipate just how much I would grow through the experience. From day one, I kept telling myself I wanted to win this for Aaravv and Rohit; they have been my biggest motivation throughout. Every time I struggled or missed home, I thought of them and pushed myself harder. Today, holding this trophy feels surreal. It's not just my win; it's our win as a family. This journey has been raw, emotional, humbling and truly unforgettable; I'll carry these lessons with me forever."

Host Rannvijay Singha added, "Hosting Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has been incredibly special because it brought me back to the village life I grew up around and cherished. Watching these amazing Chhoriyas step away from their urban comfort zones and embrace the simplicity of gaon life with such honesty was inspiring. Anita stood out with her determination and grace and watching her lift the trophy was the perfect ending to this journey. For me, every contestant is a winner because they discovered strength and joy in life's simple thing, something we often forget in today's fast-paced world. Also, indeed, it was great working with them. My best wishes and blessings to all the contestants of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon in their lives ahead."

The finale night was a vibrant culmination of 60 days of resilience, friendship, cultural discovery, and heartfelt laughter. It celebrated the journeys of all celebrity participants - Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Sumukhi Suresh, Anjuum Faakih, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Erika Packard, Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi Mehra, Dolly Javed, and wildcard entrant Maera Mishra- each of whom stepped out of their city-living lifestyles to embrace the rustic rhythms of rural India.

While every contestant had their own unforgettable milestones, it was Anita Hassanandani's blend of grit, grace and authenticity that saw her walk away with the trophy - a fitting close to a season that celebrated courage, camaraderie, and the joy of returning to one's roots.

As Chhoriyan Chali Gaon wraps up its inspiring first season, stay tuned to Zee TV for more compelling non-fiction and fiction shows that continue to entertain you every day!