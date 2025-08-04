Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Day 1 (August 4) Preview: Why Anita Hassanandani CRIED On First Night In The Village?

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Day 1 Preview: Zee TV's much-awaited reality show, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, premiered last evening with a resounding thud of authenticity, delivering powerful moments that unequivocally set the stage for an extraordinary journey.

CHHORIYAAN CHALI GAON: MEET THE CONFIRMED CONTESTANTS

Hosted by the charismatic Rannvijay Singha, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is bringing together 11 dynamic celebrity women - Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and the popular twin duo Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra - each of whom will be trading their high-octane urban existence for the grounding, and often surprising, realities of village life. It's a complete shift, designed to challenge and transform.

The mega premiere episode last night saw all the contestants being unveiled to the audience and given some intriguing challenges before they make their way to the village. In tonight's episode, the contestants make their way to the Bamuliya village near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The journey will be topsy-turvy and full of drama, but it will be an experience the 11 women will remember for a life!

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN TONIGHT'S (AUGUST 4) EPISODE OF CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON?

As they arrive in the village, they will be welcomed with a celebration like never before. Each celebrity was overjoyed beyond belief at the villager's hospitality, but what happened that Anita Hassanandani ended up crying on the first night in the village?

As Rannvijay was assigning homes to the contestants in a promo, he revealed that one grandmother had specially requested to assign Anita to her house and the special reason behind it left the actress in tears! As Rannvijay mentioned on the show, "She has a small girl in her house, who doesn't have a mother. Hence, she requested you to stay at her house, so that you get the kids' love and they get Anita's love."

The moment was so powerful and heartwarming that everyone was in tears, including Anita! The actress also mentioned, "The amount of love I want to give Aaru, I will give each of the kids here."

While Anita and the contestants ended up getting emotional on the first night, several challenges await them in the upcoming episodes!