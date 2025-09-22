Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Elimination: Anjuum Faakih Evicted From The Show, Fans Express Disappointment

Anjuum Faakih, widely recognized for her impactful performances in shows like Kundali Bhagya, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, and reality series Khatron Ke Khiladi, has been winning hearts once again on the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Known for her bold and straightforward personality, Anjuum quickly became a favorite among viewers for her honesty, determination, and fearless approach to every task. Her presence on the show has brought a mix of energy, charm, and authenticity that sets her apart from other contestants.

However, the latest episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon left fans shocked and disappointed. Despite not feeling well, Anjuum gave her best performance in the task but found herself in the danger zone. The panch, after careful deliberation, decided to eliminate her from the show. Her exit surprised many, considering her consistent efforts, strong gameplay, and ability to tackle challenging situations with courage and poise.

Fans have expressed their disappointment, praising Anjuum's dedication and resilience throughout the series. Many are now hoping for a wild card entry so that this audience favorite can get another chance to compete and showcase her skills. Her journey on the show has been marked by memorable moments, from her spirited participation in demanding tasks to her candid and lively interactions with co-contestants.

Anjuum's elimination not only leaves a gap in the competition but also serves as a reminder of the unpredictable and thrilling nature of reality television. Her dynamic personality, combined with her determination to give her best regardless of circumstances, has made her a contestant to remember.

As fans rally for her return, all eyes will now be on the upcoming episodes to see whether a wild card twist will give Anjuum Faakih another opportunity to shine and continue winning hearts on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Her comeback could very well reignite the excitement and energy among viewers that her presence naturally brings.