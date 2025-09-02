Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Elimination: Rameet Sandhu Bids Goodbye, Leaves With Life Lessons And Memories

Zee TV's reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has continued to win hearts across the country, capturing the transformational journeys of the girls as they adapt to the challenges of Bamuliya gaon. This week, viewers witnessed an emotional farewell as UK-based singer contestant Rameet Sandhu bid goodbye to the show, closing a chapter that was a major learning curve.

Rameet's journey will be remembered for her resilience and grace. She was the very first contestant to be nominated by the winner of the first task, Anjuum Fakih, and even had to endure the daunting gobar moment early on. But instead of letting it define her, she used it as a turning point, growing stronger with every challenge that followed. Her personality added vibrance to the rustic setting, making her shine in tasks like salon styling with flair, driving a tractor with grit, cooking in the rasoi with adaptability, and even giving her best in kushti leaving an unforgettable mark of herself in the show. Coming from the UK, Rameet embraced the gaon life with openness, warmth, and a determination that won hearts.

Reflecting on her journey, Rameet Sandhu said, "Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has truly been a life-changing journey for me. When I first stepped into Bamuliya gaon, I honestly didn't know what to expect. To be the very first contestant nominated and even have gobar put on me right at the start was not easy, it shook me, but it also became the moment that gave me strength to face everything that followed. From driving a tractor through the fields to learning traditional cooking in the rasoi, every task pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible. I came here from the UK, but the gaon revealed parts of me I hadn't explored before about my resilience, my creativity, and my ability to adapt. This journey hasn't just changed the way I see the gaon; it's changed the way I see myself."

With Rameet's journey coming to an end, the stakes in Bamuliya gaon rise even higher. The remaining contestants Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Maera Mishra, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra now brace themselves for tougher tasks and the true test of resilience as the competition grows fiercer.

