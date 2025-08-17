Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Elimination (Week 2) Today Episode: Reha, Dolly Or Rameet - Who Will Get Eliminated?

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Elimination Week 2: Zee TV's latest reality offering Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is already creating a buzz among viewers. Ever since its launch earlier this month, the show has kept audiences hooked with its mix of drama, fun, and unpredictable moments.

The excitement is now set to rise as the contestants face their second maha pariksha, a grand challenge that promises tougher tasks, emotional highs, and stronger rivalries inside the show. The maha pariksha began during the August 16 episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, where a few participants stepped up to perform the task in the Janmashtami special episode.

The remaining contestants will take part in the continuation of this challenge in tonight's (August 17) episode.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON WEEK 2: 5 CONTESTANTS IN DANGER ZONE; WHO WILL GET SAFE?

From the start, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has kept the competition intense with its daily tasks. Each challenge crowns a winner as 'Chhori Number 1', giving her not only the spotlight but also the crucial power to send one fellow contestant into the danger zone.

After the no elimination twist last week, four contestants have now landed in the unsafe category in Week 2 - Aishwarya Khare, Rameet Sandhu, Dolly Javed, and Reha Sukheja. Their journey in the show is under threat, and the tension is building up inside the house. As no one left the house, one elimination is surely going to happen this time.

With the competition heating up, emotions running high, and the first eviction looming, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is about to witness one of its biggest turning points so far.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON WEEK 1 EVICTION: WHO WILL GET EVICTED IN THIS WEEK'S ELIMINATION EPISODE?

The buzz around Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is reaching a high point as the first elimination round comes closer. Viewers are on the edge of their seats, speculating which contestant might bid farewell in Week 2. Adding to the excitement, the makers have released a gripping promo that teases an action-packed episode filled with suspense, drama, and unexpected turns.

To stay safe in the competition, contestants are giving their all in the much-awaited 'maha pariksha', a crucial challenge that could decide their fate in the show. Every participant is leaving no stone unturned to prove their worth and secure a spot for the coming weeks.

However, the elimination power lies in the hands of the safe participants. Among the unsafe contestants, Rameet or Reha have higher chances to get evicted as they're consistently grabbing eyeballs and are considered 'strong competition' by others.

Now, it'll be interesting to see who will finally bid adieu to Chhoriyan Chali Gaon this week.