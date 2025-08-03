Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Episode 1 Premiere Time: When Will First Episode Air On Zee TV Tonight? Schedule DEETS

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Premiere Episode Timing: Zee TV's much-awaited reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is all set to premiere tonight (August 3). With weeks of buzz and anticipation, fans can finally watch the show's premiere filled with entertainment and emotions.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, Chhoriyaan Chali Gaon has been making headlines ever since its announcement, thanks to its interesting concept. Since then, TV viewers have been eagerly awaiting its premiere and their wait is finally ending in a few hours.

Are you wondering when and where to watch Chhoriyaan Chali Gaon on TV? Well, we've fetched all the required details for you here.

CHHORIYAAN CHALI GAON THEME & ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

In Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, 11 well-known urban women celebrities leave behind the comforts of city life to experience the simplicity of village living. Far from their usual routines, they embrace a new way of life-cooking on a traditional chulha, drawing water from a well, and managing daily rural chores.

But this is more than just a lifestyle shift. As they face these challenges, each woman embarks on a deeply personal journey-rediscovering themselves, embracing change, and reconnecting with their cultural roots. Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is not just about survival-it's about growth, resilience, and finding strength in simplicity.

Several known names like Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwary Khare, and Anjuum Faakih among others are confirmed to participate.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON EPISODE 1 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH ON ZEE TV?

TV viewers are waiting for the telecast of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Episode 1, which is set to premiere tonight (August 3) on Zee TV at 9 pm. After its grand premiere, the show will entertain viewers every night at 9:30 PM on Zee TV. The show will air daily from Monday to Sunday, bringing fresh episodes filled with new challenges, emotional moments, and inspiring stories of transformation.

Keep watching this space for more updates!