Chhoriyan Chali Gaon First Eliminated Contestant Name: THIS Strong Participant Gets Evicted In Week 2 - DEETS

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon First Eliminated Contestant: Zee TV's new reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has quickly grabbed attention with its high-voltage drama and interesting challenges. Within just a few days of its launch, the show has managed to keep viewers glued to their screens with its mix of fun, rivalry, and unpredictable twists.

The second week now brought a crucial stage for the contestants with the maha pariksha challenge. This special task kicked off during the Janmashtami episode on August 16, where a few participants showcased their strength and strategies. The rest of the contestants continued the challenge in last night's (August 17) episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, making the competition even more intense.

CHHORIYAN CHALI CONTESTANT IN WEEK 2: WHICH CONTESTANTS WERE IN DANGER?

One of the most talked-about aspects of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is the danger zone twist. Each daily task crowns one winner as Chhori Number 1. Along with the title, she also gains the power to nominate another contestant to the unsafe zone. This format has already created strong rivalries and emotional drama inside the house.

After the first week's surprise no-elimination twist, the stakes went higher in the second week, in which five contestants - Aishwarya Khare, Rameet Sandhu, Dolly Javed, Reha Sukheja, and one more - were in the danger zone. With no one leaving the show in Week 1, it was certain that someone would bid adieu to the show this time, increasing tension among the participants.

As the maha pariksha continued and emotions flared up, all eyes were on who will secure their place in the competition and who will face an unexpected exit.

CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON FIRST ELIMINATED CONTESTANT NAME

As shown in the episode, Aishwarya and Rameet were saved based on their performances in the mahapariksha, leaving Reha Sukheja and Dolly Javed in the bottom two. At last, the remaining contestants were asked to vote out one of the two remaining contestants. In the voting process, Reha got six votes while Dolly received only three votes. Hence, Reha became the first participant to get eliminated from Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

As expected, she was disappointed and sad. However, she accepted the decision gracefully and bid adieu to her co-contestants.