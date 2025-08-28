Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Ganesh Chaturthi Episode: Chinki Minki & Other Contestants Left Shocked As Twist Rocks

Ganesh Chaturthi on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon began as a star-studded celebration with celebrity couples Suraj-Jagriti and Neel-Riddhi adding to the festive vibe. Maera Mishra seemed like just another guest, blending in effortlessly - until midway through the episode, the twist was revealed: she was actually a wild-card contestant, instantly stirring tension in the gaon.

Chinki Minki and the other girls were visibly taken aback, exchanging glances as the surprise disrupted their strategies and bonds. When the newcomer made some bold remarks, challenging others, Samriddhi fired back with her signature wit - "you are the one who needs to be careful, all us chhoris have an eye on you." The remark highlighted the mix of rivalry and excitement now brewing.

Even with the twist shaking the gaon, all the girls shared a hilarious banter with Maera in the end, when she was performing her entry rituals.