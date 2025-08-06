Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Hen Day 3 (August 6) Episode: Who Will Win The Hen Catching Task & Get Advantage?

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Update: Tonight's (August 6) episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon promises non-stop laughter and chaos as the celebrity contestants - Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and the popular twin duo Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra, take on their quirkiest challenge yet: the Hen Catching Task! After days of adapting to rural chores, fierce city girls are now facing a hilarious test of speed, skill, and courage: catching hens in the open fields of the village.

But this isn't just a friendly game, it's a full-blown face-off! The contestants will go one-on-one, racing to catch the elusive hens first. The rules are simple: catch the hen and claim victory, or fail and face the ultimate punishment: becoming a "murga " in front of everyone!

Before the task begins, the chhoriyan get a crash course from the villagers on how to handle the hens without losing their cool. But the moment the whistle blows, all training flies out the window, and the field transforms into a riot of flapping wings, shrieks, and unstoppable laughter.

With rivalries heating up and every contestant desperate to avoid the murga punishment, this task is set to be one of the most unpredictable and entertaining moments of the season.

Who will catch the hen, and which Chhori will end up as the murga? Who are you rooting for?

Don't miss the hilarious showdown tonight in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, at 9:30 PM only on Zee TV!