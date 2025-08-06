Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: Here Are Rameet Sandhu’s Creative Hacks To Survive The Village Life

Zee TV's recently launched Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is taking viewers on a one-of-a-kind reality journey rooted in the essence of Indian rural life. Hosted by the ever-charismatic Rannvijay Singha, the show brings together 11 spirited women celebrities- Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erica Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, and the popular twin duo Samriddhi and Surabhi Mehra (Chinki-Minki) as they all swap their fast-paced city lives for the simplicity and challenges of gaon life. With no gadgets or urban comforts, the contestants are pushed to their limits as they adapt to milking cows, cooking on a chulha, and managing daily chores, all against the backdrop of raw, unpredictable gaon life.

For Rameet Sandhu, who has spent most of her life in the UK, walking into Chhoriyan Chali Gaon straight from a structured, modern lifestyle into the raw simplicity of rural India. After the show's grand premiere, chhoriyan were welcomed by gaonwalas, and everyone was taken to their assigned village home, where the real test began. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Rameet face the stark realities of village life and devise quirky hacks to overcome each challenge. When she realised she couldn't wear her chappals inside the villagers' house, she quickly covered her feet with plastic bags to protect them from dirt and injuries. And when night fell and insects became another hurdle, she cleverly turned her dupatta into a makeshift macchardani for a peaceful sleep. These small yet smart adjustments are helping Rameet find her balance as she braces herself for whatever the village throws at her next.

Rameet said, "I have a habit of wearing slippers at home. When I found out I couldn't wear them inside the village houses, I was like 'Okay... now what?' Then it struck me, if I can't wear chappals, I'll make my own! I wrapped my feet in plastic bags like makeshift footwear, and to my surprise, it actually worked. And at night, when the insects refused to leave me alone, my dupatta became my quick-fix macchardani. Life in the gaon pushes me out of my comfort zone every single day, but it's also teaching me to think on my feet, literally! I'm ready to take on whatever challenge comes next."

With her quick thinking and willingness to embrace challenges, Rameet is proving that life in the gaon isn't just about strength, it's about adaptability. As the upcoming tasks get tougher, it will be interesting to see whether the other chhoriyans can match Rameet's ingenuity or if the raw realities of village life will leave them struggling to cope.

Tune in to find out what happens next on Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, daily at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV!