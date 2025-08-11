Chhoriyan Chali Gaon: "I Told Samriddhi To Take Care Of Herself And Our Parents”, Shares Surabhi Mehra

For Surabhi Mehra, the Agni Pariksha wasn't just a test- it was a chance to rewrite the ending to a painful chapter in her life. Before starting her task to eliminate the Transportation Sankat from the village, she shared a deeply personal story.

In college, a dance injury shattered Surabhi, leaving her paralysed. The damage was so severe that she came within minutes of losing her life. "I told Samriddhi to take care of our parents," she recalled, believing she might not survive. Miraculously, doctors saved her just two minutes before it would have been too late.

That memory, full of pain and gratitude, gave her the drive to push through the challenge with unshakable focus. Every step was a reminder of how far she had come.

Earlier, her twin Samriddhi had faced her own physical struggle in the Agni Pariksha, collapsing mid-task but still completing her mission to remove the Krishi Sankat.

Together, the sisters' performances became a shared testament to survival, courage, and love. They stood as proof that life's harshest blows can forge the strongest bonds and that when you rise, you never rise alone.