Chhoriyan Chali Gaon New Episode: Aishwarya Khare Addresses Rift with Erika Packard In Latest Episode

The latest episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon saw actress Aishwarya Khare take a stand for herself and openly express her disappointment with co-contestant Erika Packard. Erika, who was Aishwarya's first friend in the reality show, once again chose another participant over her, sparking a candid exchange between the two.

During the episode, Aishwarya told Erika, "I feel you have been choosing Anjum over me," highlighting her feelings of being sidelined. The incident drew attention as it shed light on the changing relationships within the show, where urban participants are learning to navigate how to adapt to a rural setting.

When host Rannvijay Singha addressed the matter, Aishwarya clarified her stand in response to Anjum's agitation. She said, "Anjum is a bit slow. I was upset with Erika for not choosing me, and not by the fact that she chose Anjum."

With emotions running high and friendships being tested, the questions is can viewers expect even more twists, confrontations, and heartfelt moments in the upcoming episodes of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon?