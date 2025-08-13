Chhoriyan Chali Gaon New Episode: Aishwarya Khare On Erica’s Shock Nomination: "This Place Tests You..."

"I trusted her," Aishwarya Khare said her voice carrying both hurt and disbelief, after finding herself in the danger zone thanks to Erica's decision to nominate her.

Aishwarya had taken Erica's name during the voting round to become the Maalkin of Basera, assuming the mutual understanding between them would remain intact. "We've had each other's back, or so I thought," she reflected. "It was part of the game; I never imagined it would lead to this."

But when Erica was given the power to nominate, she wasted no time in naming her friend Aishwarya. The moment felt heavier. "When she said my name, it wasn't just the game that changed-it was the friendship," Aishwarya admitted. "She had the power, and she chose me. That says a lot."

The atmosphere in the house shifted instantly. Rannvijay and Anita Hassanandani stepped in immediately and stood firmly on Aishwarya's side when Erica nominated her. Their support brought her a moment of reassurance in an otherwise tense evening.

Erica, however, stood by her decision, insisting it was "purely strategic" and "necessary to progress in the game." To Aishwarya, though, the reasoning was hurtful. "It might be strategy," she said.

Now, as the danger zone looms over her, Aishwarya is left not only to fight for her position in the competition but also to reassess the trust she once placed in a friend. "This place tests you in every way," she said. "And sometimes, the hardest battles aren't with your opponents, they're with the people you thought were on your side." she concludes