Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Nominations Week 1: Anjuum Targets Rameet In Gobar Task; Will She Get Eliminated?

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Nominations Week 1: Zee TV's new primetime reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, hosted by Rannvijay Singha, offers an inspiring and energetic journey that reconnects viewers with their cultural roots. Blending spirited entertainment with real emotions and challenges, the show takes 11 celebrity contestants from glamour, social media, and fashion steps out of their comfort zones to embrace life in a rural Indian village.

The 11 Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants are Anita Hassanandani, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Rameet Sandhu, Anjuum Faakih, Reha Sukheja, Dolly Javed, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi - Samriddhi Mehra (aka Chinki Minki), and Erika Packard.

Swapping city glamour for the grit of gaon life, the urban divas are learning to milk cows, cook on a traditional chulha, chase chickens, and perform daily village chores that constantly test their adaptability and resilience all under Rannvijay's watchful eye.

WHO WILL GET NOMINATED IN CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON IN WEEK 1? GOBAR TASK DEETS

After a grand premiere and contestants' welcome into the village, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon team is all set for another twist with the introduction of the first-ever nominations task for elimination. Yes, you read that right!

The precap released after yesterday's episode has already stirred excitement among viewers, offering a sneak peek into the intense nomination process. With curiosity running high, the stage is set for the first round of nominations in the village.

In tonight's (August 5) episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a Gobar task will be introduced in which girls have to nominate the fellow contestants for elimination by pouring a bucket of gobar (cow dung) over them. Yes, you read that right!

ANJUUM FAAKIH NOMINATES RAMEET SANDHU - WILL SHE GET ELIMINATED IN WEEK 1?

In the episode, an attention-grabbing twist shakes up the gaon when actress Anjuum Faakih nominates Rameet Sandhu most unexpectedly by pouring a bucket of gobar (cow dung) over her.

For Rameet, who has spent most of her life in Dubai with little exposure to rural India, the experience was overwhelming. Within the very first week, she even contemplated walking out, as the messy nomination and sudden loss of her usual comforts left her battling not only the physical demands of gaon life but also an intense emotional storm.

Talking about the experience, Rameet Sandhu said, "It honestly took me a moment to process what had just happened. One second I was standing there, and the next, a bucket of gobar was on me. Coming from Dubai, I've never faced anything like this. I knew gaon life would be challenging, but I wasn't prepared for how raw and emotionally confronting it would feel. I was heartbroken and devastated. But then I reminded myself why I came here to push my limits and grow. I realised that this discomfort is also a learning experience for me."

Now, it'll be interesting to see if Rameet will get eliminated from the show in the first week or not, and which other participants will get nominated with her.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH CHHORIYAN CHALI GAON DAILY EPISODES?

For those unaware, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon airs daily at 9:30 PM, only on Zee TV. The episodes are also available for streaming on Zee5.

